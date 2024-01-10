Masons install new officers

By Tony Hooker

The origins of the Freemasons like many of their rituals, are shrouded in mystery, although most attribute their origins to the builders of the Temple of Solomon, erected around 1000 BC in Jerusalem. The Temple’s innermost sanctum, the Sanctum Sanctorum, was built to house the Ark of the Covenant, which is said to have contained the actual stone tablets on which God passed down the Ten Commandments to Moses.

The version of the Freemasons we know of today, with Lodges found all around the world, began in London in 1717, according to “Freemasonry for Dummies.” as a male-only fraternal order, which it remains today. “Operative” masons, those who actually worked with stone, began to be joined by “speculative” masons, those who didn’t work in the trade.

There are as many reasons for joining the masons as there are men who elect to do so. For Dave McCrory, recently installed as “Worshipful Master” of Tuscola Lodge 332, the reasons were downright pragmatic when he elected to petition to join in 1987.

“I was actually looking for another job at the time and my father-in-law at the time was a Mason here and I thought, ‘we’ve got quite the collection of individuals here from construction workers to judges and it might be an opportunity for me to get a connection for another job.’ Lo and behold, that never happened!” he said with a smile.

