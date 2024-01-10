Mel Rauckman turns her love of animals into a city solution

By Tony Hooker

Mel Rauckman’s love for animals has always been apparent.

However, she knew that merely loving them wouldn’t be enough, and it took her a while to get to the point where she could begin the project into which she had willingly thrown herself. She instinctively knew that she had to be at a certain point in her own life maturity-wise to dedicate her hours. For her, that time didn’t come until she reached the age of 30.

“I loved them, I just knew I couldn’t take care of them the way they need to be taken care of until I was more mature and got my life together,” she noted.

Mel, who told me that her most recent cat rescue brought the total number to 70 animals, was quick to point out that none of her work would be possible without the guidance and assistance of Tamara Deedrick and Walls for Paws Animal Rescue, located in Sadorus.

“I would have given up if not for Tamara and Walls for Paws,” she emoted. “She told me that it sucks in the beginning because it’s hard, but you’re doing it for a reason. She laughingly added, “One day, you wake up and it’s just like putting a bra on. It sucks but it has to be done!”

