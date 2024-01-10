Newman city council- Hear audit report

By Dominik Stallings

Nick Sibenaller from Gilbert, Metzger & Madigan LLP in Charleston, presented the 2023 financial year audit report to the Newman City Council during the Jan. 8 meeting.

Sibenaller said the biggest change in the audit this year was the city’s roughly $400,000 increase in assets. Sibenaller explained that the increase was due to a new accounting standard that affects how leasing is counted.

In other news, Alderman Rick Dorsett said the battery backup for the Newman tornado siren would be roughly $4,000 more expensive than expected.

Matthew Rideout, Newman’s water superintendent, said he is currently waiting on the official schedule for the Newman water project. Mayor Dennis Kibler said the city received an EPA grant to repaint the tower and upgrade the water plant. Rideout said the detention tank for the plant is being replaced, as well as media, high pressure and red water filters. He said the water heater at the water plant has also been replaced and is working well so far. Rideout added that a fire hydrant that was recently hit has been replaced.

The Council discussed the lease with the city. Mayor Kibler said the city is waiting on the library to present to the council. Kibler said the library needs to renew its 10-year lease in order to apply for new grants

The Street and Alley Department reported that they are ready for upcoming winter weather and have salted roads in preparation. The department is also working on revamping five light poles on Route 36.

The Police department reported that things have been mostly quiet in town since December.

The Council discussed the small building and shed ordinance. Kibler said he spoke with the Illinois Codifcation Service for an ordinance for small buildings and sheds. Kibler explained that the city is reworking zoning ordinances to clarify where residents can place and build sheds or “tiny houses.’

The Council discussed the “McGuffy” property at 201 West Shute Street. So far, the city has only received one offer on the property, said Kibler.

The Council approved a subscription to the County Chronicle, as the Newman Independent recently shut down. The County Chronicle explained how the city can submit legal notices.

The Council approved the minutes of the previous meeting, bills, and the treasurers report.

Newman’s City Council on Jan. 8 was a special occasion for City Clerk Judy Vansickle, as the Council wished her the best for her birthday.

Aldermen Wade Hales and Bill Benner were not present at the meeting.