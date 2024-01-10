Newman Independent closes down

By Dominik Stallings

The Newman Independent published its last issue Jan. 4.

“Sadly this is goodbye. Our paper is going the way a lot of small town newspapers have gone. This is goodby[e] to a Newman institution and a legacy Dana [Hales] kept alive since 2011 until his death this year on August 6th,” said Owner Cathy Hales.

The Newman Independent was mostly managed by Dana Hales, who opened the paper in 2011. The paper was originally published 130 years ago.

In the article “Here We Go Again…,” Cathy wrote that she took over the paper’s responsibilities in August 2023, after Dana died from his returning cancer. She said she hoped he would or closed the paper four years ago, when Dana’s cancer returned, in order to spend more time with her husband.

Cathy wrote that Katrina and Nick Maxedon seemed to be interested in continuing the paper. However, Cathy was mistaken, thinking that someone would take over the paper after a three-month training period. Cathy decided to close the paper after realizing the miscommunication.

Cathy wrote that subscribers will receive a pro-rated return based on the remaining months of a subscription.