Rare occurrences end in first loss for Tuscola in 27 games

By Lenny Sementi

Tuscola’s boy’s basketball team encountered a few rare occurrences this past week coming up short in a ball game for only the second time in nearly a year and for the first time this season. The state’s top-ranked team secured wins in 26 of their last 27 outings before a cold shooting at Shelbyville derailed them against a very good Rams squad. Tuscola took the lead with under five minutes to go but couldn’t close the door, falling 52-49 and moving to 15-1 on the season.

Both teams entered the game following Christmas tourney championships, boasting a combined 24-game winning streak. All four of Shelbyville’s losses came early in the season while the Rams were playing shorthanded due to a deep football playoff run. All that led to a great back-and-forth high school basketball game.

