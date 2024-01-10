Reciprocated kindness between veterans; Newman Marine combat veteran donates two custom signs to Villa Grove restaurants

By Steve Allen

This is a story about a kindness offered to a local Marine combat veteran.

Nick Maxedon, formerly a resident of northern Illinois, moved to Newman a few years ago with his wife Katrina. Nick is an eight-year veteran of the Marine Corps and served two combat tours in Iraq. Before moving downstate, Nick and Katrina had saved up enough money for a down payment in hopes of building a home in the Newman countryside.

All was going well with their plan until Nick contracted a form of cancer that is typical of other veterans who served in Iraq, a form of cancer especially associated with Nick’s assignment while in the country.

There is a long story that accompanies Nick’s treatment and recovery, but a synopsis follows: Nick went through treatment for his cancer and recovered, only to have a recurrence that put him on the very edge of death. He has since recovered and is back working again.

Now he feels strong and healthy and credits his care from Sarah Bush Lincoln’s oncology department, from a doctor who was the same one who treated Lance Armstrong, and from his Christian faith for his current good health and physical strength.

Nick and Katrina were quite surprised and pleased with the effort that the businesses made on their behalf and were motivated to show their appreciation for the kindness shown to them. They designed the signs in honor of the efforts of the Jenks and the Garrets and want to spread the word about the support they received from those businesses.

Read the rest of this story in the E-edition by subscribing to the County Chronicle.