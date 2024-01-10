Second half helps propel Arcola girls to non-conference victory

By Mike Monahan

HOOPESTON – After an hour and twenty minute bus ride for Saturday’s non-conference girls’ basketball game Arcola was a little sluggish in the first half going 3-of-16 (.188) from the field during a stretch of 8:04, but still led 16-11 at that point. The Lady Riders put it together in the second half and Kacie Sisk scored 11 of her 28 points in the third quarter as Arcola started off the 2024 portion of its season with a 52-31 victory.

