Tuscola City Council- Disperse TIF surplus

By David Porter

The Tuscola City Council on Monday declared a surplus of $129,044.50 in its expired Amishland tax increment finance (TIF) district. That amount will be dispersed among the various taxing bodies covered by the TIF district in accordance with their 2022 tax rates.

Tuscola schools will receive the largest chunk of the surplus funds with $81,754.87.

Part of the money will come back to the city. The general fund will receive just under $14,000, and the city and Tuscola Township Road District will split $1,798.60. The Township’s general fund will get another $3,411.92.

The county will receive $14,430.72. Parkland College will get $9,349.56. The Tuscola Library will get $4,013.20, and the county museum district will see $332.10.