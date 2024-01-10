Tuscola Coaches bring twice the heat

By Lenny Sementi

Tuscola’s boys cross country coach and boys track coach doubled down on the end-of-the-year coach’s awards. The duo of Ryan Hornaday and Neal Garrison ended 2023 with the Illinois Track and Cross Country Coaches Association Coach of the Year awards for Class 1A for their respective sports. Garrison’s squad captured the 1A state title in November, putting three runners on the All-State podium, while Hornaday’s squad took fourth last spring at the state track meet.

Read the rest of this story in the E-edition by subscribing to the County Chronicle.