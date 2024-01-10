Tuscola Firefighter finds support in battle with cancer

By Dominik Stallings

ill Schweighart spent 28 years volunteering at the Tuscola Fire Department, doing his best to help people through some of the hardest moments in life alongside his fellow firefighters. Those same people are giving back that same love and appreciation, in Bill’s fight with brain cancer.

The department is supporting Schweighart’s rehabilitation as he works through physical therapy and chemotherapy for glioblastoma, an aggressive and terminal form of brain cancer. According to the Brain Tumor Charity, the average survival time is 12-18 months.

Bill first showed symptoms in September, after the department’s annual Wiener Roast, a tradition that Bill has happily organized year after year.

“He wasn’t himself. He was forgetting things, having issues getting around, and then, shortly after Thanksgiving, he went to the doctor… The doctor ordered a CAT scan and MRI the same day,’ said Bob.

Bill had surgery Dec. 5 and was later moved to the Shirley Ryan Ability lab for physical and occupational therapy.

Bob said the surgery was successful, but physical therapy has been hard for Bill at times. He said, “I want to say he’s getting better every day, but it’s small improvements. He still has a long way to go.”

