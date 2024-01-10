Tuscola girls take Holiday Hoopla capping a 10-game winning streak

By Lenny Sementi

Tuscola’s girl’s basketball team entered the holiday season on a roll and just kept getting going following the Christmas celebrations. Coach Tim Kohlbecker’s crew ran off three big wins on the three days following Christmas, earning them the right to defend their title in Monticello’s Holiday Hoopla Tournament, extending their winning streak to 10 with victories over Tri-Valley, Paxton Buckley Loda and Gibson City Melvin Sibley.