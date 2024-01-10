Tuscola Native earns K Club ‘Charter of the Year’

By Dominik Stallings

Tuscola Native Dillan Alcorn earned the Circle K Club Charter of the Year award during the summer when he successfully formed A Circle K Club at Samford University in Birmingham, Ala.

Alcorn said he won the award because of the hardship he overcame while creating the club.

He first began work on it during his freshman year of college. His work paid off when his club was integrated into the university’s club system two years later. However, that journey was not an easy one.

Read the rest of this story in the E-edition by subscribing to the County Chronicle.