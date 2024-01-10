Tuscola: Title Town

By Lenny Sementi

Tuscola’s basketball teams swept the Monticello Holiday Hoopla boys and girls division going a combined 8-0 both defending last year’s title and securing back-to-back titles. That’s right, over the last two seasons, the programs are a combined 16-0 in the vaunted post-Christmas skirmish. And both programs squared off against strong Clinton teams and are heading into ‘2024’ state-ranked and a combined 30-1 overall.

