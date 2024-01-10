 Skip to content

Tuscola: Title Town

| |

By Lenny Sementi

Tuscola’s basketball teams swept the Monticello Holiday Hoopla boys and girls division going a combined 8-0 both defending last year’s title and securing back-to-back titles. That’s right, over the last two seasons, the programs are a combined 16-0 in the vaunted post-Christmas skirmish. And both programs squared off against strong Clinton teams and are heading into ‘2024’ state-ranked and a combined 30-1 overall. 

Coach Tim Kohlbecker formulates a plan with the Tuscola girl’s basketball team during their trophy match agaisnt the Clinton Lady Maroons. Tuscola won 52-49. Photo by Dan Chamness and Moto Johnson.

Josiah Hortin (2) dribbles past his opponents in the game agasint the Clinton Maroons during the Holiday Hoopla. Tuscola won 62-54. Photo by Dan Chamness and Moto Johnson.

