Villa Grove City Council- Rauckman lauded; officers sworn in

The Villa Grove city council met for their regular meeting on December 26, 2023. Aldermen Cheely and Johnson were unable to attend.

Mel Rauckman was recognized as Villa Grove volunteer of the year for her work in alleviating the stray cat problem in town. “Your actions have made a difference,” Mayor Cassandra Eversole-Gunter noted.

Next, Clerk Michelle Osborne swore in new police officers Austin Grimm and Zach Champagne, who have recently completed PTI training and are now ready to begin serving the city.