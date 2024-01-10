Warriors go deep to win tourney

By Lenny Sementi

Tuscola’s boys basketball team went deep in more ways than one in the three days following Christmas, continuing the success of the state’s top-ranked team. Seniors Jordan Quinn, Josiah Hortin and Jackson Barrett and their buddies collected wins number 12, 13 and 14 in pool play at the Monticello Holiday Hoopla, earning a spot in the championship against fellow Central Illinois Conference member and also undefeated and state-class 2A ranked Clinton. All three, along with Parker James Kam Sweetnam and Logan Kurtz all went deep on the offensive end each stepping outside the arc for multiple threes, forcing teams to defend the entire floor.

