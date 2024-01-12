Dennis Wayne “Denny” Binion, of Arthur, IL went home to join his father in the arms of Jesus Christ, his Lord and savior on January 9, 2024. Denny walked this Earth with us for 74 years, however he earned his wings a long time ago.

Born on April 29, 1949, to Robert and Helen (London) Binion, he was the much awaited first grandson to grace the family farm. He spent his days with his brother David. He attended Arthur High School where he met the love of his life, Theresa Beachy. Denny was the luckiest man alive as she wanted to be his girl. They began dating in October of 1968 and married on August 17, 1969.

After high school, Denny took drafting classes at Parkland College and soon after took a job with Caterpillar in Decatur. He took great pride in his work as a welder and was the team’s representative for the UAW #751. In 1970, he joined the Army National Guard and served six years.

After 32 years with Caterpillar, he retired and went to work for Horizon Home Center. He found his favorite job about 15 years ago as a driver for Tri-County welding. There was never a late employee or delivery missed with Denny around.

Denny loved many things like fast cars, Yoder’s, and gardening, but nothing measured up to his love of family. HE was the best dad, coach and confidant and biggest fan of his three boys Darin, Shawn and Nicolas. There was never a birthday, holiday, or sports event that Dad didn’t want to spend with his family. He was blessed with six grand-daughters and one grandson. Nothing ever measured up to the great pride and joy they gave him and there is no greater love than what he shared with all of us.

Denny leaves behind his wife Theresa. Together they shared 54 years of marriage, making it to halfway to 55! He also leaves behind his sons, Darin and his wife Rebecca of Carbondale, Colorado, Shawn and his wife Jackie of Glenwood Springs, Colorado and Nick and his wife Marisa of Arthur. The greatest joys of his life, his grandchildren, Alex and Lily, Madeleine and Ruby, and Sierra, Olivia and Harper. He will be missed greatly by his special niece Angie Watkins of Lebanon, Missouri, his mother Helen, brother Dave and his wife Sharon all of Arthur.

Denny and Theresa are members of The Vineyard Church of Sullivan where he was a greeter for many years. His warm smile and gentle touch welcomed all.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his name to The Vineyard Church or to his grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday, January 12, 2024 at Penn Station, 122 East Progress St., Arthur, IL. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at Penn Station. Rev. Jim Plank will officiate. Burial with Military Rites conducted by the Arthur Honor Guard will be in the Arthur Cemetery. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.