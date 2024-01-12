Lois K. Reeves, 89 of Tuscola, IL passed away at 1:25 PM on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at Palm Terrace in Mattoon, IL.

A memorial graveside service will be held at a later date in the Janesville Cemetery. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Lois was born on February 4, 1934 in Charleston, IL. She was the daughter of Henry Morton and Elizabeth Ellen (Lewis) Adams. She married Sidney Verdes Crowell in 1978 in Janesville, IL. He passed away in 1995.

She is survived by one sister, Mary Burress of Gilbert, AZ, several nieces and nephews and a special great niece, Jennifer Mitchell of Belvidere, IL.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Sidney Crowell, two brothers, Jessie Woodrow Adams and Gordon Adams, and three sisters, Nancy Jane Fritz, Fannie Mae Abney and Delora Woodfall.

Lois was a member of the Moose Lodge in Tuscola, IL.

She had worked at the Brown Shoe Factory in Charleston, IL for over 21 years, at Bruning in Charleston, IL for 10 years.