Michele Lake

On the evening of January 8th, 2024, Michele Marie Lake passed away due to heart complications while surrounded by loved ones. She was 56 years old.

Michele was a well-loved and strong-willed member of her community. When she wasn’t using her time to help others, she found joy in reading, writing, and watching foreign dramas and spending time with her grandbabies.

Michele is survived by her children Melanie Allen (Derek Hauersperger), Sarah (Jonathan) Prince, and Mackenzie (Eric) Ponder, as well her five grandchildren, Ethan, Jaden, Liliana, Piper, and Riley, parents Pete and Linda Lake and four siblings Phil Lake, Traci (Thomas) Poe, Randy (Michelle) Lake and Rebekah (Scott) Hopkins.

If you would like to send flowers or condolences to the family of the deceased, you may send them to Living Hope Fellowship on 1206 Industrial Dr, Villa Grove, IL 61956. A private family memorial will be held on Sunday, January 14th at the Living Hope Fellowship Church.