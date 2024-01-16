Arcola girls win first LPC game over ALAH since 2015

With her double double streak on the line, Knights senior standout, Claire Seal goes up for a shot with 1:32 left in the game against Arcola on Jan. 8. She had 8 points at the time but this bucket and the foul shot that followed gave her 11 points in the contest. As usual, Claire led the team in rebounds with 17, 8 offensive and 9 defensive.

By Mike Monahan

ARTHUR – “It is a really good feelling,” said Arcola’s Jacey Kessler. “We knew we could knock off teams that we had not beat in the conference for a long time.”

The Arcola girls’ basketball team achieved its first conference win over Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond, 46-33. The last time the Lady Riders beat the Knights in a conference game was Feb. 9, 2015. Arthur had won seven straight conference games against Arcola.

The game was also for the ‘Battle of 133” trophy and Kessler said, “We walked in and saw the trophy and said, ‘that is going home with us,”

The Knights only led once and that was the first basket of the game on a reverse layup by Lindsey Rohacs. The game was tied at four when Kacie Sisk scored eight straight points for the Lady Riders, scoring the last six of the quarter for a 12-6 advantage.

“Sisk had 8 points in the first couple of minutes and we saw that and recognized that and we were like ‘oh,no we need to do something about this before she takes over the game,’ I thought Sara Hershberger did a great job stepping in,”said ALAH assistant coach Whitney Wynkooop, who moved from Fulton to Arthur last May to teach at the Arthur Elementary School. “She will work her butt off for us.”

Arthur went to a box-and-one as Herschberger guarded Sisk man-to-man, while the others played a zone.

“We have been working on the box and one quite a bit because we are obviously going to see it,” said Arcola coach and alum Corey Roberts. “They have done a really good job with it. If you want to box and one us like that I feel comfortable in our two seniors and their shooting capabilities and the rest of the girls do a good job playing their role. I feel it is hard to do it (box and one) especially if we are hitting our shots. I felt we did a good job. Kacie still attacked. We ran a lot of stuff to that side so there are two girls guarding Kacie at one point, which leaves the corner wide open. We are working at it and we are getting better at it. We still got a ways to go.”

Arcola led 15-12 after a basket by Sophie Monts of Arthur. Over the next 3:33 Arcola went on a 7-0 scoring spree starting with a basket by Crystal Ramirez, a three-pointer by Kiera Leal and a putback by Sisk for a 10-point advantage. Moore nailed a three-pointer as time was winding down in the half for a 25-16 lead.

Kessler started off the scoring in the second half with a three-pointer and Moore made a free throw for a 29-16 advantage. Arcola led by 15 (largest lead) 33-18 after a basket by Sisk with 3:19 left in the third. The Knights did not get closer than 10 the rest of the game.

Kessler not only finished in double digits with 14 points, but guarded the Knights top player, Claire Seal, a 5-10 senior who was averaging 20.3 points per game. Seal finished with a team-high 11 points.

“She (Kessler) got the matchup tonight to guard Seal,” said Roberts. “She obviously gives up height and size to her. I think she (Kessler) was very physical and really didn’t allow her to get much. If she did, they were not very good shots. She forced her to get rid of the basketball which was the game plan coming in. Really this season both the seniors (Moore and Kessler) have carried us on the defensive end this year.”

Kessler said, “I just had to front her and hope our help side was there if she got the ball over (Claire Seal) and that was about it other than get her off the boards and slow her down from scoring.”

Sisk led the Lady Riders with 20 points and 14 rebounds for a double-double.

“Overall, it was a good win,” said Roberts. “Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond is a good program and has been a good program for a while now. Anytime you get a win over those guys it is nice. It keeps us right in the conference hunt.”

Arcola shot 30 percent (16-54), compared to 31 percent for the Knights (15-49). The Knights also outrebounded Arcola 39-34 with Seal leading the way for the Knights with 13 rebounds for a double-double.

Wynkooop, who also coached in the Jan. 5 win over Cerro Gordo/Bement said, “Coach Condill (Mac) told me at the beginning of the season that this would be coming (that he would be in Europe watching her daughter Charley play volleyball) and I have been preparing for it during the season and then sat down with him and game planned before he left. Overall, I thought we played a good game. Our shots were just not falling. I thought we played a good defensive game.”

Arcola 12 13 8 13–46

Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond 6 10 6 11–33

ARCOLA: Jacey Kessler 4-3-14, Kelsey Moore 3-3-10, Crystal Ramirez 1-0-2, Kacie Sisk 8-3-20, Totals 16-9-46

ARTHUR LOVINGTON ATWOOD HAMMOND; Morgan Casteel 4-0-8, Claire Seal 4-3-11, Sophie Monts 4-0-8, Lindsay Rohaca 1-0-2, Sara Hershberger 1-0-2, Alayna Plank 1-0-2, Totals 15-3-33

3-point goals: Arcola 4-18 .222 (Kessler 3, Moore 1), Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond 0-7 .000. Rebounds: Arocla 34 (Sisk 14), Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond 39 (Seal 13), Turnovers: Arcola 12, Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond 21. Shooting percentages: Arcola 16-54 .296, Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond 15-49 .306.

Junior varsity

Arcola 11 5 8 8 –32

Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond 9 9 9 11–38

ARCOLA: Megan Miller 1-0-3, Shelby Roberts-McGeehon 3-0-6, Emmalee Reel 1-0-2, Kaydence Nichols 3-0-8, Hayden Gauna 6-1-13, Totals 14-1-38

ARTHUR ATWOOD HAMMOND LOVINGTON: Brynlee Moore 0-3-3, McKenna Blaudow 1-1-3, Monts 7-5-19, Kat Perez 2-0-4, Anna Rawlins 1-1-3, DusteeRose Gregory 3-0-6, Totals 14-10-38

3-point goals: Arocla 3 (Miller 1, Nichols 2), Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond 0