Atwood Village Board Holds Ceremony to Close Time Capsule

By DORIS ELMORE

Staff Writer

Diane Eagan, Atwood Village Trustee, and chair of the Sesquicentennial Committee, led the closing ceremony for the Time Capsule at the regular meeting of the board on Monday, January 8, at the Atwood Village Hall.

Eagan thanked the committee for all the hard work this year and thanked the village for their donation and support.

Village President Bill Fleming in turn praised the committee for their dedication to making the Sesquicentennial a great celebration. Committee members present were: Mary Ellen Harris, Diane Eagan, Alora Murphy & Ronda Schumacher. Not present was Ginger Denton.

Village residents and businesses have been given the opportunity to add items to the time capsule to be opened in 50 years (2073).

Expenditures were approved in the amount of $18,630.74.

Andy Patel was in attendance representing his son, Samir Patel, who applied for a liquor license for the Atwood Super Market & Liquor. He is wanting to sell package liquor and serve to patrons using the gaming room, which will be added inside the store in a separate area.

The village discussed possible action to approve Ordinance 24-O-1, to increase the number of liquor licenses allowed in the village. After much discussion, the board approve Ordinance 24-O-1 to increase the liquor licenses and to approve the liquor license for the Atwood Super Market & Liquor, 209 S. Main St., Atwood. Store hours will be 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and will open sometime in February.

President Fleming remarked that a certified letter was sent regarding the properties of 227 and 229 E. Cedar Street to notify the owner that the village has declared the properties in violation of the village’s dangerous buildings ordinance. The owner contacted Roy Elmore, Village Building Inspector, and made a commitment to begin improvements to the property. The owner was informed that improvements must begin prior to the January board meeting and to be continuous until the violations no longer exist. Failure to do so will result in the village pursuing legal action. Elmore stated that the owner has begun making small improvements, but a lot remains to be done. The inspector will continue to monitor the progress.

Last spring 2023, the village sent a direct mailer to each resident in the village with updates and reminders. The board authorized the village president to update the mailer and send another this year.

Fleming said the village is 66% through this fiscal year and this is how the committees stand to date: Admin: 30% under; Police: 18% under; Streets: 13% under; Water & Sewer: 30% under budget.

President Fleming stated that he had received additional information from the resident wishing to plant a Sunflower Garden between Main Street and Illinois Street and between the railroad tracks and Elm Street. The proposed garden will be 80’ x 14’. It is planned to be 15’ south of the tracks and centered in the block as to not block view of traffic. Fleming said he had forwarded the information to the General Manager of the railroad to review and he will send an application to the village to proceed.

The board voted to approve submitting an application to the railroad for permission to install a Sunflower Garden. There will be no charge from the railroad.

The board discussed the village 3-Year Plan.

Thatcher Rodmaker, new police officer for the Village of Atwood, began his police academy training on January 8.

Roy Elmore, Village Building Inspector, told the board there should be a meeting of the Zoning Board to discuss solar panels. He said he had been receiving a lot of permit requests for solar panels.

The Water/Sewer report was presented as follows: 1. Continue to work on lead/copper evaluation; approximately 30 remaining. 2. No update from Farnsworth on sewer plant loan application or design improvements including the bar screen options. 3. No update from Farnsworth on helping the board understand waste water testing procedures as to why we are getting higher ammonia readings at the discharge than at input. 4. Sewer plant automatic transfer switch has been installed. 5. Sewer plant generator up and running. 6. Reviewed and updated their 3-year plan.

Fleming asked the board to consider developing and providing a village website for residents and others wanting to learn more about the village. He would like one that would be low maintenance and have resources available for the residents. For example: Fleming would like this to be current and relevant and at low or no cost to the village. He said he would bring more options to the board at a future meeting.