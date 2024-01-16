Cyber Safe T-shirt Contest Winner To Be Announced in Bement January 26

During Detective Wistocki’s visit to Bement Schools last fall, students enthusiastically embraced the tool, leading to a T-Shirt Making contest sponsored by Be Sure Consulting School Cyber Training. With four contestants participating in an online voting competition, the winning design will be distributed nationwide as part of Cyber Safe Programming in schools.

The winning ceremony is scheduled for Friday, January 26 at Bement High School in Walsh Gymnasium at 8:20 and the chosen designer will receive a $300.00 cash prize.

In 2023, US law enforcement received over 7,000 reports of online sextortion involving minors, leading to more than 3,000 victims (FBI DATA 2023). A recurring pattern in child exploitation arrests involves Sextortionists or suspects meeting potential victims on gaming platforms or social media, sharing manipulated “Catfished” photos, and subsequently demanding reciprocation with the phrase “NOW YOU OWE ME ONE PIC.”

This coercive tactic places immense pressure on our children to share explicit photos, fostering the illusion of a healthy online relationship. Unfortunately, these compromising images often become tools for blackmail, causing severe mental distress and, tragically, instances of suicide.

Sextortion cases targeting girls typically aim for more pictures and videos, while those involving boys may result in financial gain for sex traffickers.

Retired Detective Rich Wistocki, with a 30-year career in the Naperville Illinois Police Department, has made over 300 sexual predator arrests. Since retiring, he continues to safeguard children nationwide through his consulting company, Be Sure Consulting School Cyber Training.

Wistocki and his team, comprising both retired and current law enforcement officers, annually train over 300,000 students across the country.

Over the past decade, Detective Wistocki has identified the consistent use of the “YOU OWE ME ONE PIC” scam in almost every sextortion case. In response, he developed a tool featured in a live video during one of his school sessions. Be Sure Consulting School Cyber Training aims to equip students nationwide (300,000 per year) with this tool to detect potential sextortion threats. The school training group has initiated a campaign to raise awareness.

When confronted with the phrase “YOU OWE ME ONE PIC”, students are taught to assertively respond with “I DON’T OWE YOU JACK!!!” In the training sessions, cyber trainers encourage students to yell it, scream it, and chant it. This activity creates a lasting impact, a phrase they will remember forever. This campaign serves as an effective strategy to prevent sextortion, empowering students as they navigate online gaming and social networks.

You can watch the video demonstrating how this tool is used, illustrating how students learn to prevent sextortion before falling victim, by clicking on the following link:

https://vimeo.com/897179682?share=copy

Please contact Rich Wistocki at richwistocki@besureconsulting.com or Mary Vogt at mvogt@bement.k12.il.us or for more information.