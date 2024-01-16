Joie Auth Named Student of the Quarter at Bement High School

Joie Auth was named Bement High School Student of the Quarter. The program is co-sponsored by Student Council and the State Bank of Bement. Joie is pictured with Ken Wright, State Bank of Bement President and CEO, and Jill Clodfelter, Student Council Sponsor.

Joie Auth was honored as Bement High School Student of the Quarter.

Melissa Applebee commented, “Joie is polite, helpful and kind-hearted to all students. She is an outstanding student in my Advanced English IV class. Joie has a bright future ahead of her due to her work ethic”. She is a member of Spanish Club, National Honor Society and a member of the CGB volleyball team.

Joie is the daughter of Sarah Bales and Dan Auth.

The Student of the Quarter Award is co-sponsored by the High School Student Council and the State Bank of Bement. Its purpose is to recognize a student whose attitude and involvement serve to improve our school.