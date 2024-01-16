MTZ boys basketball remains undefeated

Brayden Trimble goes up for a block in a 56-29 win against Charleston at home in Mt. Zion.

By BLAKE FAITH

Staff Writer

A 28-0 run that spanned the early third quarter and towards the end of the fourth quarter propelled the Braves to a 56-29 win. Jc Anderson finished with a double-double of 17 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks.

In the third quarter, the Trojans looked to make it a game after Luke Bonstetter nailed a three-pointer and Brett Spour made a layup to cut the Braves lead to 28-26. Grant McAtee drive to the rim and was fouled but made a free-throw to start the run.

McAtee then found Lyncoln Koester on the right-corner and Koester shot and nailed his only three-pointer of the game to give the Braves a 32-26 lead. Koester then turned into a playmaker and found Anderson who finished at the rim. Anderson went on a five point run of his own that included another layup and a made free-throw that put the Braves up 37-26.

The Braves’ defense continued to swarm the Trojans and the Braves ended the quarter ahead 43-26. McAtee scored four points in the final quarter and finished with 12 points, Owen Owens nailed a three-pointer, Sam Driscoll added a three-pointer that pushed the Braves to a 56-29 win.

“First half we were really sloppy, 10 turnovers is way too much. And they were not forced turnovers,” Head coach Dale Schuring said. They were all on us, defensively, I didn’t think we were very good, but credit to Charleston, they hit a lot of shots that we just say we gotta live with, but they hit a ton of them. Second half, obviously much better defensively, better on the board and turnovers, we didn’t turn it over in the second half. The key was juat being patient. That’s how we play, if we don’t defend and they miss shots and get rebounds, we’re not running. And that’s when we’re best. Obviously you gotta be able to score in a half court, but the second half was about them missing shots, plus getting the rebounds and then our ability to get out and go.”

The Braves improved to 18-0 overall and 5-0 in Apollo conference play. The Braves will face Rantoul, Metamora and Tolono Unity.

“It’s about being fundamentally sound, executing, and we gotta get better in the half court,offensively, I’m talking there,” Coach Schuring said. “I understand that we’re going to get people’s best shot every night and like you said, next week’s not an easy week by any means. So, I think they’ll rise to the occasion those are the games they’ve been looking for and no offense to anybody else, but we’re kind of a little bit, even though we know we’re gonna get people’s best shot,we’re not as focused as we can be in some of these games that we’ve played recently.”