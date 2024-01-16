MTZ girls basketball goes 1-1 last week

Denver Anderson tried to zip a pass inside to Jocelyn Turner in a 61-28 win on the road against Charleston.

By BLAKE FAITH

Staff Writer

The Mt. Zion girls basketball team went 1-1 last week with a win against Charleston and a loss against Springfield.

Against Charleston, the Braves got going offensively with Denver Anderson finding Jocelyn Turner inside for the finish. Turner then made the block and rebound on the defensive end got it to Ella Fink who drove, missed her first shot and then got the offensive rebound and was fouled on the shot. Fink went 1-of-2 from the free-throw line to put the Braves up 3-0.

Anderson dished another assist to Turner who finished. Maddie Kendall then made the steal defensively and dished a pass to Anderson who finished at the rim to put the Braves up 7-0. Turner then found Fink who finished to finish off the Braves early 9-0 run.

The Braves finished on an 8-5 run that put the Braves up 17-5 to end the first quarter. In the second quarter, Anderson scored 13 second quarter points and Turner added six second quarter points that propelled the Braves to a 47-18 second quarter lead.

The Braves went on to win 61-28. Anderson finished the game with 24 points, six rebounds, six assists and three steals. Turner finished with 14 points, eight rebounds and five blocks.

“First half was a lot better,” Head coach Steve Marvel said. “There’s been stuff we’ve been working on in practice that we took and we transitioned into games. It’s like I tell them all the time, we don’t do drills just to do drills to waste time. We do drills to work on skills that should transition into the game. It’ll be successful for us. I think you saw some of our transition stuff. It worked really well for us and we’ve been doing a lot of three on three drills, transition hitting outlets, hitting the opposite side of the court. I think you saw that a couple times with us getting some nice layups. We were incredibly unselfish in the first half. I loved it. We shared the ball really well and we had a lot of great looks and opportunities and I was really pleased.”

Marvel continued, “We got a little loose in the third quarter, but sometimes it is to be expected in a game like this. So, but overall really pleased getting back on track and Thursday’s gonna be a great test for us going to Springfield. So hopefully we play with the energy we had in the first half against Springfield. We should take care of business.”

The Braves improved to 15-8 overall and 3-3 in Apollo Conference play. This week the Braves will face Lincoln and St. Teresa.

“Lincoln’s going be a test for us, but what I want outta this, I want our kids to realize they can play and compete and if we’re patient with our stuff and we have some level of tempo control, there are goals I have for that game that, that I hope we can accomplish and we’ll see. And then St. T will be a completely different game from what we have on Tuesday night. It’s tough for us. We have to go, in a short turnaround. We’ll have Friday, Saturday, and Monday to prepare for back to back games. I got some film on St. T I’m gonna be watching this weekend. Obviously Lincoln’s the big one we’re gonna prepare for, not that I’m trying to disrespect St. T at all, because that’s not the case. It’s just Lincoln is who they are. They’re a machine. That’s who we gotta be ready to really geared up to play to show that we can be competitive.”