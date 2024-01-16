MTZ Police Department adds Noah Ruenger as new police officer

New Mt. Zion Police Officer Noah Ruenger being sworn in by Dawn Reynolds, Village Clerk, at the December Mt. Zion Village Board meeting.

By BLAKE FAITH

Staff Writer

The Mt. Zion police department has added a new officer to their department in Noah Ruenger.

Ruenger graduated from Mt. Zion High School and grew up in Mt. Zion. He went to Illinois State and got into door-to-door sales where he traveled to Texas, Indiana. Kentucky, Florida, Idaho, South Dakota, Oklahoma and Kansas.

“Been to a bunch of different states for that and then just kind of, that wasn’t really for me,” Ruenger said. “There was a lot of traveling. My whole summers were gone and being a police officer is something I’d always had in the back of my mind. And just being from here, being from Mount Zion, this is where I figured this is the best spot for me.”

Ruenger continued, “I’ve always been interested in being a police officer. I know I definitely couldn’t sit in an office for eight hours a day. And just the variability of what you would do every day and just I’ve always had massive respect for police officers growing up.”

Ruenger is excited to begin his journey as a Mt. Zion police officer. In his first year, Ruenger hopes to learn the basics, what it means to wear the badge and stay disciplined.

Mt. Zion police chief Adam Skundberg said that his first year will be mostly training and that it’ll take two years to get any new officer on their feet and that he is really excited for his new hire in Ruenger.

Ruenger’s overall message to readers and the community is that he is going to be someone that they can trust with anything that they have.

“Anytime that I’m the one responding, they can trust me and expect me to get the job done,” Ruenger said.