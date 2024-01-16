Project HELP Preschool Round Up… Sign Up Today

By Doris Elmore

Project HELP Preschool Round Up will be held on Friday, February 16, at the First Baptist Church of Atwood, 231 North Illinois St., Atwood. This Preschool Round Up will include free developmental screenings for two-to five-year olds and kindergarten pre-registration.

The Arthur School District and the Project HELP Preschool program will provide parents an opportunity to discover how their child is developing in the areas of speech, language, concepts and motor skills. Vision and hearing screenings will also be provided free of charge.

For parents with a child or children in this age range, now is the time to begin thinking about PRESCHOOL and KINDERGARTEN for the upcoming school year. Find out what preschool options are available in the community, or to pre-register your child for kindergarten, please schedule an appointment to have your child screened. For an appointment, please call Mikaylah Graham at 217-578-2229.

Requirements include: signed parent/guardian permission is required; screenings are required; screenings are required for possible enrollment in the Project HELP preschool classroom.

To pre-register your child for kindergarten, please bring a certified copy of their birth certificate and proof of residency. A physical with immunization records dental and vision exams will be accepted, if available.

Mikaylah will be waiting for your call, 217-578-2229.