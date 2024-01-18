Aileen Dunlap, age 88, passed away peacefully at Bement Health Care Center in Bement, Illinois on Monday, January 15, 2024, at 10:47 pm, after losing her battle with cancer.

Surviving is her loving, devoted husband of 65 years, Thomas J. Dunlap, her beloved sons: Charles “Charlie” B. Dunlap (Janice) of Monee, Illinois, Thomas “Tommie” L. Dunlap (Connie) of Monticello, Illinois, and Stephen P. Dunlap Noran of Denver, Colorado.

On Friday, May 10, 1935, Aileen was born in rural Moweaqua, Illinois, the daughter of Charles “Charlie” E. Bright and Helena Bright (Bilyeu). Aileen had eight sisters who she loved dearly: Geraldine Hern – children David, Paula Jo, and Michelle; Charlene Waite (Haldon “Dean”) – children Danny Dean, Nancy Diane, Kenny Dale, and Susie; Gwendolene Jackson-daughter Cynthia; Emily Moore (Kenneth) – children Jimmie and Pamela; Marabeth Sarver (Bruce); Carolyn Downs – children Cathy, Elizabeth, Donnie, and Carrie; Sharon Reschke (Edwin) – son Michael; and Marilyn Sarver. Surviving are her five close-knit sisters: Emily Moore, Marabeth Sarver; Carolyn Downs, Sharon Reschke and Marilyn Sarver.

Aileen was adored by her grandchildren and great grandchildren: Charlie- granddaughter Jamie C. Wassom (Michael) their four sons-Nicholas, Ashton, Evan and William; grandson-Jeremy C. Dunlap (Andrea) their three children-Bella, Hayden, Emmitt and former daughter-in-law Brenda Allen; Tommie-grandson T. J. Dunlap (Lois) their four daughters, Summar, Kierra, twins Lillian and Loralie; granddaughter Jessica A. Dunlap, her two sons Devin Morgan and William Morgan, former daughter-in-law Laura Cromwell, grandsons Joshua Dunlap and Christopher Dunlap.

Aileen was preceded in death by her parents Charlie and Helena Bright; three sisters: Charlene Waite, Gwendolene Jackson; Geraldine Hern; four brothers-in-law: Haldon “Dean” Waite (Charlene); Kenneth Moore (Emily), Bruce Sarver (Marabeth), and Edwin Reschke (Sharon).

Aileen graduated from Moweaqua, Illinois High School, was a proud lifelong democrat and St. Louis Cardinals fan. During her life Aileen worked at the Decatur, Illinois U.S. Army Signal Depot; as a bookkeeper at Sterling Drugs, Inc. in Monticello, Illinois until the plant closed on October 4, 1985, as a bookkeeper at Richard Newman Associates, Inc. in Savoy, Illinois and as a bookkeeper at University Group in Champaign, Illinois. Aileen loved Jesus, her family, Elvis, Johnny Cash, and old country music. Aileen was a devoted mother to her three boys, attending all their school activities, and ball games. Later in life, Aileen loved it when she and Tom would go to the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee.

Graveside services will be 10:00 am, Saturday, January 27, 2024, at the Bement Township Cemetery located on Illinois State Highway 105, approximately two miles north of Bement, Illinois.

You may make contributions to the American Cancer Society or a charity of the donor’s choice. Condolences may be offered at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.