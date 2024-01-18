Della Frahm

Della Mae Frahm, 95, of Tuscola, passed away at 3:52 a.m., Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at the Arthur Home, Arthur, IL

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, January 19, 2024 at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 South Main Street, Tuscola, IL with Rev. Mike Zylstra. Burial will be in the Tuscola Township Cemetery, Tuscola, IL.

Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the services at the funeral home.

Della Mae was born on December 28, 1928 in Olney, the daughter of Daisy Marie Goodart and Otis Frederick Foss.

She married Willis E. Frahm on June 6, 1970 in Mattoon, IL. He preceded her in death on December 25, 2014.

Survivors include several extended family members and close friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother: Donald Frederick (Norma) Foss and infant sister: Henrietta Marie Foss.

Della Mae graduated from Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, IL and taught Home Economics for several years in Mattoon. She was a member of the Christian Church. Della Mae and Willis enjoyed volunteering and spent over 25 winters traveling and doing mission work around the country.

A special thank you to the staff of the Arthur Home for taking such good care of Della Mae during her time there.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Oblong Children’s Home, Douglas County Museum Association or a mission of the donor’s choice.

