Steven Chesnut

Steven K. Chesnut, 79, of Atwood, passed away on Monday morning, January 15, 2024 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, January 18, 2024 at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 66 East US Highway 36, Atwood, IL with Jerry Reeder and Danny Powell officiating. Burial will follow in the Mackville Cemetery, Atwood, IL.

Visitation will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Steve was born on June 29, 1944 in Olney, the son of Ivan D. and June McCrillis Chesnut and moved to Atwood in 1957. He graduated from Atwood-Hammond High School in 1962. He attended electronics school in Louisville, KY and then served his apprenticeship for 4 years with the IBEW Local #146.

He married Martha J. Ingram of Louisville, KY on June 15, 1964 in Livingston, TN. A union that lasted 59 years.

Other survivors include his daughters: Stephanie (Kenny) Schwengel of Shelbyville, Monica (Scotty) Davis of Hammond, son: O’Neal (Rhonda) Chesnut of Santa Claus, IN, grandchildren: Alex (Ryan) Irvin, Daley (Kaleb) Pruemer, Nicholas (Marisa) Davis, Christopher Davis, Kimberly Davis, Noah Chesnut, Jacob Chesnut, Lillian Chesnut, Matilynn Young and Sydney Young, great-grandchildren: Falynn, Jaxson and Kade Irvin, Julian Pruemer, Quinn Davis, Nyle Warsinsky, sister: Becky (John) Schable of rural Tuscola.

He was preceded in death by his parents, grandson: Tucker Schwengel, brother: Jerry (Bonnie) Chesnut, niece: Elisa Jamison and great-niece: Jenny Davis.

Steve was the most loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather.

Steve was also an excellent craftsman and belonged to the IBEW Local #146 in Decatur, IL for 45 years. He worked as a union electrician and made many lifelong friends. His special work buddy was Jim Slade whom he worked side by side with for over 30 years.

He and Martha enjoyed RVing in Texas for 18 years during the winter months. They attended Corner Stone Church in San Antonio and received many wonderful teachings from Pastor John Hagee, Steve’s favorite.

Steve was an avid turkey hunter. It was his favorite sport, especially hunting with Kenny and Tucker in Missouri and 5 other states.

He also enjoyed golfing with his cousins and RV friends. Steve loved the Green Bay Packers.

One of Steve and Martha’s favorite hobbies was collecting Imperial Glass Candle Wick. They crossed America in all directions finding that rare piece, they have over 3000 pieces. Their favorite place to go and sight see was Maggie Valley, North Carolina.

Steve loved family traditions and getting together to see all his children filled his heart many times.

He was a member of a coffee club that met in several of the local cafes. He called it the “Genealogy Class”

