Janice A. Daugherty, 90, of Arthur, died Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 3:49 p.m. EST at Gateway Springs in Hamilton, Ohio.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 29, 2024 at Shrader Funeral Home, 431 S. Vine Street, Arthur, with visitation from 9:30-11:00 a.m. Burial to follow in the Arthur Cemetery.

Janice was born May 15, 1933, in Arthur, the daughter of Horace Lynn & Florence Beatrice Day Phillips. Her first job was always her favorite & she often spoke about how special it was to work with her father at the International Harvester Store in Arthur. Janice was a graduate of the Arthur High School Class of 1951. After attending the University of Illinois, she married Lindsey Wray Daugherty on November 30, 1952, & they began their life together in Decatur. They welcomed their first daughter in 1954 & were again blessed with another daughter in 1958. They remained in Decatur until 1972 when they returned to their roots in Arthur. Janice always enjoyed having a job outside the home, but most people remember her working at Collins Oil where she was a dedicated employee, loved working for her boss Bill Collins & coming into work no matter the weather for 22 years. Janice was passionate about the fine arts, she loved to paint, work with ceramics, sew and make crafts. Church was an important part of Janice’s life, she was an active member of the Vine Street Christian Church of Arthur congregation, enjoyed attending the Bible Studies, and the Women’s Group. After relocating to Ohio to be closer to family, Janice missed her friends from church, Linda Collins and her lifelong friend, Ann Huffman, as well as playing bridge as frequently as possible.

Janice is survived by daughters, Becky D. Gustafson of Mililani Town, Hawaii; Vicky Lynn Bright and husband Steve of Hamilton, Ohio; grandchildren, Patrick Bright, Sabrina, Alexander, and Virginia Gustafson, Elizabeth Salcedo & Whitney Sagraves; Great Grandsons Gavin Bright, Carson, Brady, & Blaine Sagraves. Her twin sister Charlotte Dipper & brother-in-law Don of Decatur, Illinois & sister-in-law Virginia Brock of St. Louis, Missouri.

Memorials are suggested to the Vine Street Christian Church – General Fund or Arthur EMT Association or Arthur Public Library

