Deanne K “Dee” Kuhns, 77 of Arthur, IL passed away at 10:15 PM on Monday, January 15, 2024 at Carriage Crossing in Arcola, IL, with her husband by her side.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Sunday, January 21, 2024 at the Arthur Mennonite Church, 710 East Park Street, Arthur, IL. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, January 22, 2024 at the church. Pastor Glen Rhodes will officiate. Burial will follow in the Arthur Cemetery. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Dee was born on August 2, 1946 in Wauseon, OH. She was the daughter of Ralph “Bud” and Violet “Vi” (Rupp) Gisel. She married Willis E. Kuhns on August 19, 1972 in Fort Wayne, IN.

She is survived by her husband, Willis Kuhns of Arthur, IL, two sons, JD Kuhns of Effingham, IL and Mark Kuhns of Arthur, IL, four grandchildren, Laura, Elizabeth, Chris and Ethan, two sisters, Barb Hoth and her husband Phil, and Mary Martin and her husband Steve all of Fort Wayne, IN, her father-in-law, Jerry Kuhns of Arthur, IL, as well as brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, twin sons, Christopher Adam Kuhns and Curtis Andrew Kuhns, daughter-in-law, Kara Kuhns, one sister, Pat Gisel, and her mother-in-law, Ann Kuhns.

Dee graduated from Archbold High School, Archbold, OH in 1964. She then pursued her love for teaching by attending Goshen College and later earning her Masters in Elementary Education from Indiana University in 1972.

Dee began her teaching journey in the East Allen County School District where she taught 3rd grade until her move to Arthur in 1975. In Arthur, she continued to teach 3rd grade until the time came to raise her family. After the boys were old enough to attend school themselves, Dee became a substitute teacher across Moultrie and Douglas County. Dee’s impact extended beyond the classroom. She spent many years screening children for preschool with the EIASE program all over East Central Illinois and had served as the director for EIASE.

Dee was a devoted member of the Arthur Mennonite Church. Whenever the church doors were open, you could always find her there. She was an integral part of the church.

Generosity and thoughtfulness defined Dee’s character. She had a heart full of love for everyone around her and never missed an opportunity to show it. Sending cards to friends and family for all occasions became one of her signature ways of expressing her care. In her free time, Dee dedicated herself to visiting friends in the nursing home and shut-ins, hoping to bring joy to their day. Additionally, you could find her volunteering her time at the MCC Thrift Store in Arthur.

Outside of work, Dee enjoyed entertaining guests at home. Cooking delicious meals, playing games and solving puzzles were among some of her favorites. She also had a passion for travel, four cruises with friends, creating cherished memories along the way. Coffee dates with friends were always a delight for Dee, as she cherished the warmth of friendship and engaging conversations, but spending time with her family was her most favorite.

A notable milestone in Dee’s life was her 60th birthday surprise party when she received a little green Volkswagen as a gift, one she loved and cherished.

Memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Disease Research, Transitions Hospice or Arthur Mennonite Church.