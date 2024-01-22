Tom Romine By Jaclyn | January 22, 2024 | 0 Thomas Edwin “Tom” Romine, 85 of Arcola, IL passed away at 7:00 AM on Sunday, January 21, 2024 at his residence. A full obituary will appear in next week’s paper. Arrangements are incomplete at the Edwards Funeral Home. Posted in Obituaries - TCC Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Deanne K “Dee” Kuhns January 21, 2024 | No Comments » Janice A. Daugherty January 19, 2024 | No Comments » Aileen Dunlap January 18, 2024 | No Comments » Della Frahm January 18, 2024 | No Comments » Steven Chesnut January 18, 2024 | No Comments »