ALAH 8TH GRADE BOYS BASKETBALL

The eighth grade Knights basketball team along with their parents were honored before their last home game on Tuesday, Jan. 16. Pictured here from left to right are Colin Dixon, son of Cortnee Hack and Calvin McCollom; Solly Binion, son of Shane and Sam Binion; Blayne Louden, son of Justin and Andrea Wierman and Chad Louden; Anden Berry, son of Scot and Sharlie Berry; Mace Stirrett, son of Mikie and Megan Stirrett; Carson Reed, son of Gene and Sarah Reed; Alexander Olivero, son of Ronnie and Renee Olivero; and Jansen Burnett, son of Jesse and Kari Burnett. The boys were thanked for their hard work and dedication and for what a fun season it had been. The parents were thanked for their support, “without you guys getting them to buses and practices the season would not have been possible.” Good luck tonight and with the upcoming postseason! Hopefully it is a long one.