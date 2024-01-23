ALAH BOYS BASKETBALL

ALAH senior Connor Nettles puts down a dunk in the Knights opening round game of the Lincoln Prairie Conference tournament. The seventh seeded Knights played hosts to the tenth seeded Tri-County Titans on Friday, Jan. 19. Connor had 18 points in the contest.

ALAH High School

Boys Basketball

Scoring legend 2s-3s-FTA-FTM-Total points

Jan. 16 vs. Blue Ridge

ALAH Jr. Varsity defeated Blue Ridge 43-32

Scoring: Brennon Hutson 1-0-1-0-2; Jayden Parsons 2-0-0-0-4; Carson Augustine 1-0-2-1-3; Cooper Shoemaker 1-1-0-0-5; Coye Grant 0-0-2-1-1; Marcus Otto 0-1-0-0-3; Tyler Lisanby 3-0-0-0-6; Easton Frederick 3-1-2-1-10; Billy Lieb 1-0-2-1-3; Kendall Schrock 1-0-0-0-2; Calahan Binion 1-0-0-0-2; Kyler Stone 1-0-0-0-2

Blue Ridge Varsity defeated ALAH 68-63

Scoring: Will Hilligoss 3-0-7-4-10; Maddix Stirrett 2-0-0-0-4; Jayce Parsons 6-0-6-6-18; Nate Hale 1-0-0-0-2; Connor Nettles 4-0-10-9-17; Kendall Schrock 1-0-0-0-2; Easton Frederick 1-2-2-2-10

Jan. 19 vs. Tri-County in the Lincoln Prairie Conference Tournament

ALAH defeated

Tri-County 57-53

Scoring: Will Hilligoss 3-0-5-4-10; Maddix Stirrett 2-0-0-0-4; Jayce Parsons 6-0-8-6-18; Nate Hale 0-1-0-0-3; Connor Nettles 5-2-4-2-18; Easton Frederick 0-1-2-1-4

Jan. 20 vs. Sullivan in the Lincoln Prairie

Conference Tournament

Sullivan defeated ALAH 59-47

Scoring: Will Hilligoss 7-0-0-0-14; Maddix Stirrett 1-0-0-0-2; Jayce Parsons 3-0-4-4-10; Connor Nettles 3-0-3-3-9; Kendall Schrock 1-0-0-0-2; Easton Frederick 2-2-0-0-10

Upcoming schedules: The ALAH boys were to continue Lincoln Prairie Conference tournament play through Jan. 27. After the tourney, the boys have away games at Cumberland on Jan. 30, and Tri-County on Feb. 2. They return home to host Heritage High School on Feb. 6.