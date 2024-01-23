ALAH GIRLS BASKETBALL

Addison Yeakel, a junior on the Knights girls basketball team comes down with a rebound in the fourth quarter of the Lincoln Prairie Conference tournament game against the Cerro Gordo Bement Broncos on Jan. 15. Addison had 5 rebounds, 4 points and 1 steal in the contest. After the tournament concludes on Saturday, Jan. 20 the Knights return to regular season action against Blue Ridge at home on Jan. 22 and return to Unity Christian on Jan. 25 for a varsity only contest against the Lions.

ALAH High School

Girls Basketball

Scoring legend 2s-3s-FTA-FTM-Total points

Jan. 15 vs.

Cerro Gordo Bement

in the Lincoln Prairie

Conference Tournament

CGB defeated ALAH 42-23

Scoring: Morgan Casteel 0-1-0-0-3; Addison Yeakel 2-0-2-0-4; Claire Seal 1-0-12-6-8; Sophie Monts 1-0-0-0-2; Sara Herschberger 1-0-0-0-2; Alayna Plank 1-0-0-0-2; Anna Rawlins 1-0-0-0-2

Jan. 18 vs. Unity Christian in the Lincoln Prairie

Conference Tournament

ALAH defeated

Unity Christian 56-28

Scoring: Morgan Castee 3-2-2-1-13; Addison Yeakel 2-0-0-0-4; Brynlee Moore 1-0-0-0-2; Claire Seal 5-2-5-3-19; Sophie Monts 2-1-0-0-7; Alayna Plank 0-1-0-0-3; Anna Rawlins 0-2-0-0-6; Hannah Carter 1-0-0-0-2

Jan. 20 vs. Cumberland in the Lincoln Prairie

Conference Tournament

Cumberland defeated ALAH 58-58 in overtime (ALAH senior Claire Seal was fouled shooting a 3 pointer as the fourth quarter ended. With no time on the clock, Claire sank 3 free throws to tie the game and send it into overtime.

Scoring: Mackenzie Condill 0-0-2-1-1; Addison Yeakel 1-0-0-0-2; Claire Seal 8-0-17-11-27; Sophie Monts 3-3-4-2-17; Lindsay Rohacs 0-0-2-0-0; Sara Herschberger 0-1-0-0-3; Anna Rawlins 0-2-0-0-6

Upcoming schedule: The girls were to host Blue Ridge on Monday, Jan. 22, play at Unity Christian on Jan. 25 and then have a home game with Central A & M on Jan. 27, at Villa Grove on Jan. 29 and at Marshall on Jan. 30.