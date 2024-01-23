The ALAH defense tightened up their defense in the second half of their game with Tri-County by holding the Titans to just 14 points in that half. The Knights scored 26 over that span gaining a 46-34 victory. On defense here in the third quarter are Anden Berry (2), Blayne Louden (15), behind Layne, Colin Dixon, Carson Reed (30), and Jansen Burnett (42). It was the jr. high boys last home game of the season and the eighth graders and their parents were recognized between the seventh and eighth grade games.

ALAH Jr. High

Boys Basketball

Scoring legend 2s-3s-FTA-FTM-Total points

Jan. 16 vs Tri-County

ALAH seventh grade

defeated Tri-County 36-20

Scoring: Brodie Carter 0-0-2-2-2; Beau Green 3-1-2-1-10; Nolan Bartley 1-1-0-0-5; Colton Snyder 1-0-2-1-3; Griffin Hilton 1-0-2-1-3; Jase Kingery 2-1-0-0-7; Donovan Vanausdoll 1-0-6-4-6

ALAH eighth grade defeated Tri-County 46-34

Scoring: Anden Berry 1-0-0-0-2; Alex Olivero 2-0-0-0-4; Blayne Louden 2-0-0-0-4; Carson Reed 2-3-0-0-13; Solly Binion 4-0-0-0-8; Jansen Burnett 0-1-2-2-5; Mace Stirrett 4-0-5-2-10

Jan. 18 vs. Shelbyville

Shelbyville seventh grade defeated ALAH 45-29

Scoring: Beau Green 2-2-0-0-10; Nolan Bartley 2-1-0-0-7; Colton Snyder 2-0-0-0-4; Griffin Hilton 1-0-0-0-2; Carson Lane 0-0-2-1-1; Donovan Vanausdoll 1-0-4-3-5

Shelbyville eighth grade defeated ALAH 38-22

Scoring: Anden Berry 0-0-2-2-2; Carson Reed 3-2-0-0-12; Solly Binion 1-0-0-0-2; Jansen Burnett 0-2-0-0-6

Jan. 20 Seventh grade

IESA Regional vs.

Georgetown Mary Miller

ALAH seventh grade

defeated Georgetown

Mary Miller 48-17

Scoring: Brodie Carter 0-0-2-0-0; Beau Green 1-0-2-2-4; Lucas Miller 1-0-0-0-2; Greyson Yoder 0-0-2-0-0; Colton Snyder 2-0-2-2-6; Dustin Snyder 1-0-0-0-2; Griffin Hilton 0-0-2-1-1; Jase Kingery 1-1-2-2-7; Carson Lane 0-0-2-0-0; Donovan Vanausdoll 4-0-0-0-8; Bentley Hutson 9-0-0-0-18

Upcoming schedule: The seventh grade Knights were to play Tuscola East Prairie in the IESA Regional on Tuesday, Jan. 23 at 7:30 p.m. at Tuscola. The eighth grade enters IESA Regional play at Tuscola on Saturday, Jan. 27 against Sullivan at Tuscola East Prairie at 12:30 p.m.