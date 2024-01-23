Abby Franklin (28) bumps the volleyball up in the home jr. high volleyball match with ACS last week. Ready for the pass are Laila Sanchez (31), Kyndrie Carter (32), Macelyn Boddy (29) and Payton Tinkle. The jr. high volleyball teams were to play at Villa Grove on Jan. 22 and at Bement against Cerro Gordo Bement on Jan. 23 before returning home to face the Tri-County Titans on Jan.30. The Knights play their home games at Atwood Hammond Grade School. Game times are 6 p.m. for seventh grade and 7 p.m. for eighth.

ALAH Jr. High Volleyball

Jan. 16 vs. Argenta-Oreana

ALAH seventh grade

defeated Argenta-Oreana 25-19, 25-19

ALAH eighth grade

defeated Argenta-Oreana

25-22. 26-28, 25-22

Jan. 18 vs.

Arthur Christian School

ALAH seventh grade

defeated Arcola

25-19, 25-14

ALAH eighth grade defeated Arcola 25-16, 25-12

Upcoming schedule: the eighth-grade volleyball team will compete in the Pana Tournament on Saturday, Jan. 27. Both seventh and eighth grade teams will play Tri-County at home on Jan. 30 and then travel to Tuscola on Jan. 30.