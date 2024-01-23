Amelia Irene (Miller) Helmuth, age 71, died peacefully on January 21, 2024. She was born on July 6, 1952, in Lagrange, IN, as the daughter of Simon W. & Lydia (Schrock) Miller. She married Willard O. Helmuth on November 22, 1979. They lived in Holy Matrimony for 44 years & 2 months.

Willard and Irene have 6 children- 4 sons and 2 daughters: Steven, who married Lucy Herschberger (Arthur, IL); Nelson, who married JoAnn Herschberger (Arthur, IL); Lydianna, who married Marcus Kaufman (Lovington, IL); Larry (Fort Collins, Colorado); Marnita, who married Christy Jess (Arthur, IL); and Melvin, who married Marnita Schlabach (Arthur, IL). Additional surviving mourners include 24 grandchildren; 1 sister- Anna, married to Elmer Miller (Goshen, IN); 1 sister-in-law- Larraine Miller (Shipshewana, IN); 2 brothers: Dan, married to Cheryl (Dayton, Oregon), and Harley, married to Lisa (Mount Vernon, Oregon). She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Freeman Miller, and 2 granddaughters: Marlys LuAnn and Heather Joy.

Irene enjoyed birds (and most of nature), gardening, and her family. She faithfully and eagerly served her husband, children, and grandchildren until her health no longer allowed. Irene was devoted to reading her Bible, wherein she found the Bread of Life. The one she loves the most is Jesus of Nazareth. This was evident by her continual acknowledgement of and remorse for her sins, her faith that the God-man Jesus took upon Himself the wrath of God her sins deserved, and her steadfast hope in His promises of eternal life.

Irene suffered much but not in vain, as she was filling up in her flesh what is lacking in the afflictions of Christ (Col. 1:24). Her many surgeries for various reasons and especially her battle with cancer over the past 7 or 8 years were used to prepare her and those around her for glory.

Her favorite Bible verse was Is. 41:10: “Do not fear, for I am with you; do not be afraid, for I am your God; I will strengthen you, I will also help you, I will also uphold you with my righteous right hand.”

Irene went to be with her beloved Savior at 3:20 a.m. as she fell asleep peacefully in the Lord while in her bed at home. Her loved ones are grateful that her suffering has ended and that her joy is complete, yet they mourn her departure. Visitation ceremonies are scheduled for Monday, January 22, 2024 from 2:00 PM to 7:30 PM and Tuesday, January 23, 2024 from 10:00 AM to 7:30 PM. The Funeral service is scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM on Wednesday, January 24, 2024. Visitations and funeral will be held 1 mile South of Arthur at Helmuth Custom Kitchens’ West building. Steven Brenneman will be officiating. Burial will be in the Otto Cemetery in Rural Arthur.