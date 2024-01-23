MTZ School Board Approves Handbook Changes, Budget Calendar

By BLAKE FAITH

Staff Writer

The Mt. Zion school board met on January 16 and approved the second reading of the 2024-2025 high school student course planning handbook changes and a Board Policy 4:10, the FY 2025 Budget Calendar.

Changes to the student handbook were introducing Business Law which will be dual credit and equivalent to Business Law Principles 231 at Richland. Other suggested changes were just changes in the languages of class description for clarity.

The Board Policy 4:10 for the FY 2025 Budget Calendar outlines the schedule of the 2025 budget. From February to March 2024, each Budget Manager meets with the Associate Superintendent and submits expenditure requests. By April 5, 2024, the Associate Superintendent submits a preliminary budget with revenue and expenditure detail to the Superintendent. By April 12, 2024, the Central Office personnel meet with Budget Managers to review expense requests as needed.

On April 16,2024, the preliminary budget in draft form became available for Administrative/Board review and the Board considers the preliminary FY 2025 Budget and authorizes the Administration to obligate up to 75% of the proposed expenditures. In June/July, the Associate Superintendent meets with Budget Managers as needed to finalize the tentative budget for submission to the Board. On August 12, 2014, the Board adopted a tentative budget for FY 2025. On August 13, the budget will go on display in the board office. On September 17, the Board adopted the final budget for FY 2025.

The next Mt. Zion school board meeting will be held on February 20 at 6:30 p.m.