MTZ Village Board Approves Reappointment, Police Commissioners Report

By BLAKE FAITH

Staff Writer

The Mt. Zion Village Board met on January 16 and approved the reappointment of Travis Foreman to the Planning Commission and Zoning Board of Appeals and the 2023 Police Commissioners Report.

Forman has been on the Planning Commission and Zoning Board of Appeals for years and has requested to stay on the board. He was approved and his new term will end in May of 2027.

The 2023 Police Commissioners Report included the hiring of new officers Keaton Halsey and Noah Ruenger, the latter replacing Dustin St. John to make a full staff. Commissioner Jennifer Harris’ term will expire on 12/31/23 and she did not seek reappointment. Erik Ethell has been selected to fill her vacancy.

Other actions approved by the Village Board were:

• Consideration and action on Ordinance No. 2024-2 An Ordinance Approving the Rezoning Of Certain Property Located within the Village of Mt. Zion, Macon County, Illinois

• Consideration and action on Ordinance No. 2024-3 An Ordinance Amending the Budget for Fiscal Year 2023

• Consideration and action on Fiscal Year 2023 Budget Adjustments

The next Mt. Zion Village Board meeting will be held on February 20 at 5:15 p.m.