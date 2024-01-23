Shoni Anderson of Mt. Zion Visits Arthur School District to Promote Her Book “Warrior Princess”

Shoni Anderson and mother Becky of Mt. Zion greet students and adults as she signs her book, Warrior Princess. The signing was held following Shoni’s presentation regarding her new book.

By DORIS ELMORE

Staff Writer

The meaning of Warrior is a brave or experienced soldier or fighter. Shoni Anderson, an 8 yr.-old resident of Mt. Zion, along with her mother Becky Anderson, were guests at the Arthur CUS #305 Knightly Reading Family Literacy Event on Friday, January 19. They visited Atwood-Hammond Grade School from 12:30-1:00; Arthur Grade School 1:30-2:00; and Lovington Grade School 2:30-3:00.

Shoni, a second grader at Mt. Zion, wrote a children’s book Warrior Princess to help others by sharing her experience with cancer. The project took about five months to complete. Shoni and her mother explained her experience and answered questions ffrom students K-5. Anderson read her book aloud to the students and they learned the reason for the title: Warrior Princess. She also signed books for those who wanted to purchase one. Shoni and her mother made a big impression on the students as well as the teachers and administration.

This was the kick-off for the 5th annual Knightly Reading Family Literacy Event that runs for 7-weeks. Following the assembly, the book Mustaches For Maddie was distributed to the youngest family member from K-5th grade enjoy reading at home and at school. This is a moving novel about a truly brave girl. Maddie is a wonderfully, thoughtful, creative and funny protagonist with whom readers will identify as she grapples with her with humor and compassion.

The school district is using a novel approach and celebrates reading together with Knightly reading. Reading aloud at home is valuable because it better prepares your child to be an effective reader, but it is also a fun, worthwhile family activity.

Renee Brown, District #305 Librarian, was in charge of this event.