Students of the Month introduced at January CG Board meeting

By JANE HENRICKS

Staff Writer

The Cerro Gordo School Board met in the auditorium on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, at 6:30 pm.

Principal Brandon Williard introduced this month’s Students of the Month. High school students are Breezy Gerde, Michael Freese, and Damon Miller. Leilani Martinez represented the junior high.

A new reward created by Horace Mann Insurance Group was presented to Courtney Kerley for her dedicated work in the elementary school resource room. The award named the Crystal Apple will be presented monthly.

After the executive session, the board approved meeting minutes, financial reports, and January bills in the amount of $220,384.70.

Elementary principal Jodi Neaveill began the administrative reports. January is a very busy month with benchmark testing. The first 3-learning experience went pretty well. Enrollment numbers seem to be holding steady.

Jr. High and High School Principal Williard reported the success of the first Corn Bowl Classic hosted by Arthur. The event helped to build community among the local schools.

The high school has partnered with the Decatur Chamber of Commerce with 4 representatives from major local companies to set up mock interviews. These sessions will then transition to real interviews for the seniors.

Mr. Vogel conducted a well-run blood drive.

Ms. Probst will hold a FAFSA night on January 24 to help seniors and their parents fill out the required forms. Ms. Probst will also be taking students to Kirby Occupational Health Career Day.

Ms. Meade and Ms. Gower will host a book fair in the junior/high school library.

Superintendent Emily Wiedner finished up the reports by declaring that the first e-learning event was an overall positive experience with little parent response. Some finetuning will take place as the need arises.

The administrative office has moved to the old junior high building. Chris Johnson and his crew made the move a smooth process.

The HVAC project will not be officially wrapped up until the air conditioning is turned on in the spring.

Mr. Aten is planning a trip to Southern Illinois for the eclipse in April. The group will be able to view the eclipse and launch a weather balloon at De Soto HS. Hope Welty has donated safety glasses for the whole district to view the eclipse safely.

Mr. Pritchard and Mr. Wilkey announced the production of Joseph and Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat this spring. This announcement has generated much excitement in the community. The district has a surplus of working cash funds that will be utilized to cover the ongoing district projects. More details will come when the next month’s bills are discussed.

The board approved the fire door proposal for the high school Ag shop from Weedman’s.

The board’s final action was to approve the $1340 asbestos abatement needed in the original hallway entrance of the old junior high building.

The meeting was then adjourned.