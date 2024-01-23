Superintendent Cheek Prioritizes Facility Repairs in School District

By ARIANA R. CHERRY

Staff Writer

During the latest Arthur CUSD #305 Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Shannon Cheek directed attention to the district’s facilities, emphasizing repairs, associated costs, and the pursuit of funding to cover them.

“I would like to start being proactive in the buildings and get ahead of things before they start to become a problem,” stated Cheek, highlighting his commitment to addressing issues preemptively.

The immediate focus on district buildings centers on roof repairs, particularly at Atwood-Hammond Grade School, where leaks have been identified. The estimated cost for these repairs is $235,000. Cheek expressed the need to explore additional funding sources to cover these expenses and aims to present recommendations to the board for approval.

Cheek also addressed the deteriorating condition of the parking lot at Lovington Grade School, emphasizing the urgency of repairs. Initially estimated at $350,000 last year, inflation has now pushed the cost to $410,000. Seeking approval at the upcoming board meeting, Cheek plans to request bids for the parking lot and the road by the baseball field. Recently, it has also come to light that there are sidewalk issues at LGS too as an individual fell during an event.

Anticipating spring break, Cheek aims to initiate repairs on bathrooms at Arthur Grade School, with flexibility for a later start if needed. Another major project on the horizon is the press box at the football field, for which Cheek has already begun soliciting bids, requiring architectural involvement for its setting and placement.

In addition to the facility-related updates, the board also discussed and voted on the following items:

•Katie Baldwin, from ALAH High School, was acknowledged for assisting AGS with non-English speaking students. Given the influx of Hispanic children into the school, she has facilitated teacher-student communication by setting up Google Translate.

• Arthur Grade School Principal, Andrew Peralta, highlighted the grade schools’ emphasis on literacy, with live demonstrations during the meeting’s visitors portion. Two tables were set up for board members and attendees to observe classroom lessons.

•A maintenance grant of $50,000 was awarded to the district to support bathroom upgrades, and a Rural Technology Grant of $3,000 was granted for elementary STEM classes.

•Financial updates revealed an ending balance on the December 2023 bank statement, with Education at $2,262,317.45, Building Fund at $1,089,458.97, and Transportation Fund at $250,088.16.

•Superintendent Cheek outlined a rough timeline for the new facilities referendum, aiming for placement on the next ballot.

•As part of a regular meeting tradition, Cheek concluded by expressing appreciation to Nathan Seal and Steffanie Seegmiller for their efforts in organizing the Corn Bowl. He expressed his gratitude for a successful start to the second semester, recognizing everyone’s hard work.

Personnel Report

January 17, 2024

Certified:

•Consider approval of leave of absence request of Certified Staff Member

Non-Certified:

•Consider approval of hiring Mikaylha Graham as the new secretary at AHGS replacing Mrs. Lesley Fleming

•Consider approval of dismissal of Laura Binion as custodian of AHGS

Extra-Curricular:

•Consider approval of Melissa Hopkins as the AGS Scholastic Bowl Coach replacing Nicole Bracken

•Consider approval of Jodi Kauffman as the Head Varsity Softball Coach

•Consider approval of the resignation of Jodi Kauffman from the Assistant HS Softball Coach

•Consider approval of the resignation of Whitney Wynkoop from the JH Assistant Softball Coach

•Consider approval Whitney Wynkoop as the Head JH Softball Coach

• Consider approval of Whitney Wynkoop as the Assistant HS Softball Coach at the High School

•Consider accepting Tracy Hood LOR as the Head Baseball Coach at the High School

•Consider approval of David McGrath as the Head Baseball Coach at the High School