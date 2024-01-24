ALAH in LPC tourneys; girls fall in overtime, boys lose to Sullivan

By Mike Monahan

DECATUR – The Arthur Loivngton Atwood Hammond girls’ basketball team finished 1-2 in the Lincoln Prairie Conference Tournament, which ended Saturday at Decatur Unity Christian. The Knights, the No. 4 seeded team, finished in eighth glace losing a heartbreaking 58-56 game to Cumberland. ALAH began the tourney with a 42-23 setback to Cerro Gordo/Bement. The only victory was a 56-28 game over Unity Christian. The Knights are 13-10.

On the boys side they started the LPC tournament at home with a 57-53 win over Tri-County. However, the Knights fell to Sullivan 59-47. Arthur, the seventh seeded squad, played the six seeded Villa Grove Wednesday with the winner advancing to seventh place game Friday at 5 p.m. ALAH is 5-15.

