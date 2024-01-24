ALAH School Board- Prioritizing repairs

By Ariana R. Cherry

During the latest Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond School Board meeting, Superintendent Shannon Cheek directed attention to the district’s facilities, emphasizing repairs, associated costs, and the pursuit of funding to cover them.

“I would like to start being proactive in the buildings and get ahead of things before they start to become a problem,” stated Cheek, highlighting his commitment to addressing issues preemptively. The immediate focus on district buildings centers on roof repairs, particularly at Atwood Hammond Grade School, where leaks have been identified. The estimated cost for these repairs is $235,000. Cheek expressed the need to explore additional funding sources to cover these expenses and aims to present recommendations to the Board for approval.

