Arcola Junior High volleyball underway

By Mike Monahan

ARCOLA – The Arcola Junior High volleyball season for the seventh and eighth graders started Jan. 8 at Homer vs. Heritage and the seventh grade won 25-13, 16-25, 25-17, while the eighth grade lost 25-22, 25-19.

The seventh grade and eighth grade lost their next two matches with the seventh grade lost to Okaw Valley and to Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond with the scores of 25-20, 25-13 and 25-19, 25-14 respectively. The eighth grade dropped decisions to Okaw Valley 25-9, 25-13 and ALAH 25-16, 25-12.

