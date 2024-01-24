Arthur CUSD #305 creates STEM labs in grade schools

Arthur CUSD 305 has developed new STEM labs at Arthur Grade School and Atwood-Hammond Grade School, as well as expanded the learning opportunities at Lovington Grade School’s STEM lab. By utilizing ESSR III funds, the grade schools were provided the opportunity to create rooms based on Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) learning. STEM labs break free from the confines of textbooks. Knowledge comes alive through hands-on activities, open-ended challenges, and real-world problem-solving. Students aren’t just memorizing facts; they’re building robots, coding, flying drones, building cars, creating LED radios, and conducting experiments. Teamwork is one of the main components of a STEM lab.

