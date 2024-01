By Dominik Stallings

The Douglas County Board approved $824,472 fund petitions for 14 bridges in Douglas County during the Jan. 17 meeting.

The County is funding 50 percent of the total cost of replacing the bridges.

Three bridges are being replaced in Arcola, three in Garrett, two in Newman, one each in Bowdre, Bourbon, and Sargent.

Read the rest of this story in the E-edition by subscribing to the County Chronicle.