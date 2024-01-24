Kohlbecker claims 400th

By Lenny Sementi

Long-time leader of the Lady Warriors basketball, Tuscola’s version of the Coach K., Tim Kohlbecker and his squad collected the 400th win of his career while roaming the sidelines in the black and gold. The Warriors delivered a pair of wins this past week, securing numbers 399 and 400, oddly enough in back-to-back dominating victories over the Lady Hawks of Macon Meridian.

They opened the week on Thursday with a 51-26 regular season CIC win after Mother Nature claimed a game on Tuesday evening due to weather. Then closed the week in the same fashion on Tuesday at Moweaqua, defending their number one seed in the opening round of the CIC tournament once more, downing the Hawks.

