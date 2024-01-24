Remembering Arcola’s Mell Crews

By Carolyn Cloyd
For more than eight decades, Maple Grove Farm was part of the Arcola landscape. Located just west of Arcola, the farm straddled the Old Springfield Road. The original owners of the farm were Irish immigrants John and Henrietta Armstrong, who bought land, eventually obtaining 200 acres, and built a home there that was considered to be a magnificent spectacle.
When John Armstrong’s poor health forced the Armstrongs to sell, the land quickly came into the possession of Mell Crews of Arcola, a wealthy and industrious businessman and landowner who raised and sold stock, farmed, and who was quite the horse racing enthusiast. Crews purchased an additional 120 acres adjacent to Arcola and Maple Grove farm to expand the farm to 320 acres complete with stables, paddocks, and a race track.
Mell and Del Crews’ house, looking northwest
Mell and Del Crews in their car in the driveway of their home at 129 N. Pine Street in Arcola, ca. 1928.
Interior room in the Mell and Del Crews home
Article about the Maple Grove Driving Club of Arcola, Mell Crews president and J.R. Beggs secretary, Champaign Daily News, April 27, 1901.
Section of a 1914 Arcola Township land ownership map showing Mell Crews’ land, listed as Mell Crews and Maple Grove Farm on the map. In 1893, Crews purchased 200 acres of land, which included Maple Grove Farm, west of Arcola that once belonged to John Armstrong. A short time later Crews purchased an additional 120 acres east of and adjacent to Maple Grove Farm and adjacent to the westernmost boundary of Arcola.
Section of the 1936-1941 Illinois State Geological Survey historical aerial photographs which shows Arcola and Maple Grove Farm. The farm is located in the rectangle to the west (left) of Arcola with what appears to be Maple Grove racetrack with a dedicated road leading to it from Springfield Road (in the lower left end of the rectangle).