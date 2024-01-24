Remembering Arcola’s Mell Crews

By Carolyn Cloyd

For more than eight decades, Maple Grove Farm was part of the Arcola landscape. Located just west of Arcola, the farm straddled the Old Springfield Road. The original owners of the farm were Irish immigrants John and Henrietta Armstrong, who bought land, eventually obtaining 200 acres, and built a home there that was considered to be a magnificent spectacle.

When John Armstrong’s poor health forced the Armstrongs to sell, the land quickly came into the possession of Mell Crews of Arcola, a wealthy and industrious businessman and landowner who raised and sold stock, farmed, and who was quite the horse racing enthusiast. Crews purchased an additional 120 acres adjacent to Arcola and Maple Grove farm to expand the farm to 320 acres complete with stables, paddocks, and a race track.

